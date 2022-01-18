NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro investigated an asteroid that flew very close to Earth just hours ago today.
Earth just had a near miss with an asteroid just before 4:00 this afternoon. The asteroid in question, 1994 PC1, was a big one.
Reports showed that 1994 PC1 was 3400 miles across which is larger than the tallest buildings in the work. The Burj Khalifa towering at just over 2700 feet tall and it towers over one world trade center at just under 1800 feet. It was also significantly larger than the empire state building which sits at just under 1500 feet.
The asteroid came within 1.2 million miles of earth which is 5 times the distance between earth and the moon. Now that doesn't sound all that close, but as near-earth objects are concerned, it's one of the closer ones. A near earth object is any object that comes within 120 million miles of the sun. That means it's close enough to intersect with earth's orbit.
NASA has found over 28000 of these asteroids, most of which range between 10ft to 25 miles in size. About 2200 of those are considered potentially hazardous which is any object larger than 460 feet and comes within 4.6 million miles of earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.