NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to $6500 added to your refund.
Dr. Stephanie Yates, professor, and Chair of Accounting and Finance at the University of Alabama-Birmingham emphasized the importance of filing as early as possible.
"Probably file as early as possible, especially if you are anticipating a refund," Yates said. "If you're thinking you might have to pay, then you can wait a little bit."
Yates said that the IRS is understaffed like other firms in this country and filling early means a quicker refund.
"Direct deposit is certainly the way to go if you have a refund coming because those refunds get processed faster than if you have to get a check and then wait for that check to mail," Yates said.
There are numerous tax credits that are available to taxpayers to provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax bills. The Earned Income Tax Credit is refundable, which lowers your tax bill. Getting this tax credit could also mean receiving money back.
"So, the earned income tax credit is actually a refundable tax credit that is for low to moderate-income workers," Yates said.
There are several eligibility requirements for the Income Tax Credit. Income, filing status, and the number of children a person has are among a few of them.
"And that doesn't mean that you have to have children to be eligible for that credit; that’s just going to impact how much of a credit you might get," Yates said.
Historically, only four out of five taxpayers claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. Yates said that this means that more money is being left on the table.
"And that's never a good thing," Yates said. "So we want to encourage taxpayers to find out if they're eligible, work with their tax preparer to provide that information to make that determination, and if you're eligible, claim what's owed to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.