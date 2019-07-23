NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early voting is well underway for the Aug. 1 Metro General Election has not been great.
Through Tuesday 20,446 people had cast ballots early. During the last mayoral election, 26,000 had already voted by this date.
News4 Political Analyst Kent Syler, a political science professor at MTSU, said it could be the weather that has caused the low turnout or the fact there hasn’t been a lot of drama.
It’s not clear whether one candidate stands to gain from the low voter turnout.
“What we’ve done in this country is we’ve nationalized everything,” said Syler. “We follow national politics 24 hours a day on cable news and we don’t follow important stuff that happens at the local and state level. This is an important election. We need to be engaged. We need to be following it.”
Election officials said if you’re looking to avoid the lines, vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday tend to be the busiest days.
More than 6,000 cast their ballots on Tuesday.
In addition to the mayor’s race, voters will select a vice mayor, five at-large council members, 35 council district members and vote on two charter amendments.
