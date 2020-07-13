NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Early voting for the Tennessee state and federal primary and county general elections will begin this week.
This year officials are urging Tennesseans to take advantage of early voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Early voting begins Friday and runs until August 1. Officials say it will allow voters to avoid larger Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait.
Voters are encouraged to wear a face covering and social distance.
Election Day is still scheduled for Thursday, August 6.
