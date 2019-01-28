NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Early voting in the special election for Metro Council District 29 could be affected by the snow in the forecast.
Early Voting began last week at the main office of the Davidson County Election Commission at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike.
If Metro government offices close due to inclement weather on Tuesday, early voting will also be closed.
Residents who want to vote need to check Nashville.gov for the latest information.
Early voting is scheduled to continue through Feb. 7.
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday - 8 a.m. to noon
