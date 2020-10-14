NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early voting for the November election begins today in Tennessee and voters will be able to cast their ballot more than two weeks before Election Day.
Election officials hope that early voting will cut down Election Day crowds and lines on November 3.
Here in Davidson County there are 13 locations you can show up to to cast your ballot early.
At the Bellevue Library, voters will see that there is now more room to help in the voting process and space voters out.
Election officials have taken over the entire library to accommodate more people and voters will notice the difference when they arrive.
At this specific polling location voters will be checked in in one room and vote in another. That way people can be socially distanced and poll workers can accommodate larger turnouts.
As for what you'll need to bring with you, you'll need either a state or federally-issued photo ID.
Voters will also see new touchless voting machines and will be given a coffee stir to make your choices on the ballot marking device.
The ballot will then print out, which you can review before placing in the scanner.
As some states across the country are seeing longer lines and wait times, News4 asked election officials what voters in Davidson County can expect.
“Traditionally, the first day, first hour of voting or so, we will have a line," said Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts. "So if that’s when you choose to vote, anticipate standing socially distanced for a little while.”
Roberts says if you choose to vote early on another day, a good time to do so is between 8 and 9 a.m..
He also says the county has brought in extra polling officials with the goal of keeping any crowds moving along.
Early voting runs from Oct. 14-29 in Tennessee.
