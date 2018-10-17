A steady stream of people took to the polls Wednesday, lined out the door in many cases. Voters we spoke with telling us, early voting is the way to go.
U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn is racing against Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen to replace retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker.
Blackburn and Bredesen weighed in about early voting Wednesday, and the fight for who is going to fill Corker's seat in Washington.
"I think a lot of people find it possible to vote because of early voting, who might not to on the actual day..." said Bredesen.
"I think that we're going to see a lot of those lines of people waiting to get that vote in the ballot box..." said Blackburn, "I think one of the reasons for this is because of the message we as Republicans have and we can point to what we as Republicans have done."
Blackburn and Bredesen both expect big numbers for early voting, they know their parties have their base fired up.
"The Democrats keep saying that they've got the blue wave, I keep saying it's going to hit the great red wall when it gets to Tennessee," said Blackburn.
"We've probably got more effort into turnout, specifically in this election than any other election I've been a part of in the past, just because I think it's going to be a 50/50 election," said Bredesen.
Only those already registered to vote can participate in early voting, now that Tennessee's registration deadline has passed.
Early voting locations are available a county election commission offices, and satellite voting locations. They're open Monday through Saturdays.
Voters can now cast their ballots "early" through November 1. For Blackburn and Bredesen, the issues will be a determining factor.
"I think campaigns ought to be about issues, we've moved a long way away from that. From rural broadband, student loans, and ideas I've had on the national debt," said Bredesen.
"When it comes to policies, when it comes to principles, the people of this state are so solidly in line with me. They want more constitutional judges, they want to make sure they keep their tax cuts, they want to secure that southern border, they want to make sure they keep their second amendment rights," said Blackburn.
With all the back and forth between both sides, there may be a little bit of voter fatigue right now, especially with so many elections this year. News4 political analyst Kent Syler said it's not the amount of elections held but the long election cycle that could keep voters home.
"People in middle Tennessee especially have been exposed to lots and lots of ads this time, and for the next 20 days, they're going to get a much larger dose....These ads are designed to get an emotional response, so when you're constantly watching something that makes you emotional, it does tire you out and I think that's what we're seeing with Tennessee voters," said Syler.
Campaigning with Blackburn on Wednesday in Franklin, businessman and Republican Bill Lee. Polls show Lee with a lead over Democratic former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the race to succeed GOP Gov. Bill Haslam, who is hitting his term limits.
"I do believe Tennessee can lead the nation and I do believe this nation needs some states to lead, and I would be honored to serve you," said Lee.
Bredesen said his race is "very tight" and will come down to who turns out to vote.
"I'm all about just getting some things done," Bredesen said. "Let's move the ball. Let's just stop messing around and put the problem out on the table in front and solve it."
"You've got to be a state that's friendly. You've got to be a state that values diversity. And you've got to be a state that's welcoming," Dean added.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.