NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands have cast their ballot in early voting already, but with just over a week until Election Day some are still deciding.
Lines at polling locations have become normal for this year's election, but we asked a few voters who said last night's debate didn't necessarily change who they thought they'd vote for.
However, they wanted to wait and see what the candidates had to say.
One man we talked to said the debate didn't change his mind, but he wouldn't be surprised if other flipped because of how well last night's debate went.
"I think it might influence peoples vote. It was a much better debate, I mean both candidates really did talk about issues. I think both of them made very clear of their stands and plans of the future and all the issues. Anywhere from COVID, to foreign policies, to just our policy," John Kirkland, a voter waiting in line, said.
The last day of early voting is Thursday, October 19th, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.
