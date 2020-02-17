Pilgrimage festival 2020

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2020

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Tickets are now available for Franklin's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, set for September 26th and 27th at Harlinsdale Farm.

Two-day tickets are available for $155 each, and they have $795 VIP Village passes, which include a list of amenities that include the Lounge, complimentary bar, stage-front VIP areas, and more. Both ticket prices are listed as their lowest price 

“Our lineup will once again feature a rich tapestry of local, regional and national acts geared to the music traditions of Franklin and Nashville,” said Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder. 

The lineup has not yet been announced for this year's festival.

 

