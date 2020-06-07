NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South Precinct detectives are pursuing leads as they work to identify the person(s) responsible for the death of an 18-year-old girl Sunday morning.
Alisha L. Slaughter was riding in a car with her sister and another woman just after midnight when shots were fired at the car from behind.
The women had been involved in a dispute just minutes before the gunfire with at least three other persons in the area of Providence Park Lane and Donna Kay Drive.
Slaughter was driven to Southern Hills Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
