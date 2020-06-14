NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is dead and three others injured following a shootout at the Fiddler's Inn on Music Valley Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
First responding officers found the unidentified deceased victim lying on the ground level with a pistol underneath his body.
Based on blood evidence, the victim was shot in a second floor room, ran downstairs where he collapsed and died.
A sedan believed to be the victims was found idling in the parking lot when investigators arrived.
A 35-year-old and two brothers aged 41 and 44 were all injured in the shootout as well.
The 35-year-old was found at a business near the motel while the two brothers were taken by private vehicle to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Two of the men claim they do not know the deceased man or why he was at the motel.
41-year-old Lee Wilkerson, one of the brothers injured, is wanted on and outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant in relation to a shooting of a man outside Stewarts Ferry Pike Waffle House last October. He will be booked upon his discharge from the hospital.
