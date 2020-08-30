MEMPHIS, TENN. (WSMV) - Around 2:34 a.m. Sunday morning, residents of west Tennessee could feel the ground shake after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Poinsett County, Arkansas.
Nearly 300 people reported being able to feel the quake between the neighboring states, according to the United States Geological Survey.
