NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were dispatched to a shooting in progress on Sunshine Court.
Police discovered several subjects to be armed with handguns and long guns that were shooting at one another.
One individual was struck in the abdomen and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was listed in critical but stable condition.
This is still under investigation, and authorities are still unaware as to what caused the shooting to begin.
News4 will bring you the updates as they come in.
