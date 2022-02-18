HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Flames ripped through parts of a house on Wayne Court in Hendersonville, leaving a family of 4 without their home.
The owner of the house said he was renting it out to a family of 4; mom, dad and 2 kids.
“The wife and the daughter made it out the front door and the husband and son made it out the window on the front side of the house,” said Fire Chief Scotty Bush with Hendersonville Fire Department.
That’s something the Hendersonville Fire Chief is grateful for knowing the flames were already through the roof when firefighters arrived at the house at around 3:15am on Friday.
Firefighters battled the flames in the wind and cold on Friday morning was which added another layer to putting out the fire. Crews were on the scene for hours.
“It was a wind driven fire which makes it difficult for staff to get in and gain control of it,” said Fire Chief Bush. “That you have wind that blows the way it was. It intensifies the fire very quickly when it gets in the attic like that. It really pushes the fire very fast,” he added.
“It was some big flames shooting out of there,” said Kim Toney, whose home is right next to the house that caught on fire. “We woke up to somebody banging on the front door, wasn’t sure who it was then we later found out it was the police just telling us since it was so close it could spread so just wanted us to wake up and be prepared,” she added.
And crews also had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the 2 houses next to the one that caught flames.
“I was looking out my bedroom window and I could actually feel the heat from the flames. That’s how tall they were and how hot they were,” Toney said.
The fire chief said the home has significant smoke and heat damage, some of that damage to the garage and a family room.
“So I’m just thankful that nobody got hurt,” Toney said
“They had smoke detectors but there was no indication that it did go off,” said Fire Chief Bush. “Anybody that doesn’t have working smoke detectors or just wants them evaluated or changed out, pls contact our office and we’ll come do it for free,” he added.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation
Chief Bush said they can’t say just yet if the home is a total loss but the damage is significant
The Red Cross is helping the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.