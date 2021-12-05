NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Five people are without a home on Sunday after a fire forced them to evacuate in the early morning hours.
Neighbors said they could see fire coming from the attic of the house around 2:30 a.m.
The house sustained significant damage from the flames, rendering it unlivable. Red Cross has been in contact with the residents.
Nashville Fire said everyone made it out of the house safely and the cause was still being investigated.
