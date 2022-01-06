BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) – An apartment building fire in Bellevue forced residents to evacuate early Thursday morning.
After receiving a report that a man was trapped in his unit, fire crews performed a search of the man's apartment and found him deceased, according to Nashville Fire.
The fire was first reported just after 2 a.m. at the Aventura Bellevue Apartments Amberwood Circle.
Several units took the brunt of the fire damage, with at least 4 apartments destroyed by the flames.
Residents said they were awakened by fire crews pounding on their doors, demanding they evacuate as they attempted to contain the fire to the initially affected units.
Nashville Fire said the location of the building on a hill proved difficult for crews to run their hoses to the affected units. Several hose extensions were laid across Old Hickory Blvd in order to get water on the flames.
The cause of the fire is still unknown but initially believed to have started in the deceased man's unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.