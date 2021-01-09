NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people made it out safely from a home in Nashville after a fire on Saturday morning.
Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4139 Celina Drive around 8:30 a.m.
A family member told News 4 that he was sleeping when his family woke him to get him out of the house due to the smoke and flames. In total six people lived in the home.
Fire officials say the fire was contained to one side of the house.
The Red Cross has been notified and will supply the family with clothes and shelter. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
