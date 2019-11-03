SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A crash early Sunday morning took out a utility pole in Springfield.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on Hillside Drive near Roy Pitt Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.
Evidence at the scene suggested the car left the roadway at the top of the hill after a curve on Hillside Drive and traveled over 200 feet before hitting a utility pole. The car hit the pole with enough force to snap the pole. The crash caused power lines to come down onto the roadway and a transformer to ignite.
Officials with Springfield Utilities said the crash disrupted power to only two homes. Hillsboro Drive was closed for nearly an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
