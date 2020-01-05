SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A crash investigation in Smyrna led to an hours-long road closure early Sunday morning.
Officials say they responded to an accident with injuries on Almaville Road between Stonewood Drive and Burnt Knob Road around 1 a.m.
Pictures of the scene shows a vehicle on its side crashed into an electrical pole. Authorities have not yet released the extent of the drivers injuries.
Altec electrical crews were called in to replace the pole while investigators looked into what caused the wreck.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
