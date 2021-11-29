NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire Department are working to search a home they say collapsed after catching on fire Monday morning.
According to officials at the scene, flames were visible about three-stores high out of the house when they arrived on scene at Lafayette Street and Trimble Street.
The house was an unoccupied home and nobody was believed to be inside at the time of the fire.
This story is breaking and developing and will be updated as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.