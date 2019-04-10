Earl Thomas Conley

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Earl Thomas Conley died Wednesday morning at the age of 77, according to multiple sources.

Conley is perhaps best known for his many number 1 hits over the years including Holding Her and Loving You, What I'd Say, Right from the Start, What She Is (Is a Woman in Love), and I Can't Win For Losin' You among others.

Country music star Blake Shelton tweeted his condolences on social media Wednesday morning, saying his heart is 'absolutely destroyed' by the news of Conley's passing.

At this time, it is unclear how Conley died.

