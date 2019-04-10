NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Earl Thomas Conley died Wednesday morning at the age of 77, according to multiple sources.
Conley is perhaps best known for his many number 1 hits over the years including Holding Her and Loving You, What I'd Say, Right from the Start, What She Is (Is a Woman in Love), and I Can't Win For Losin' You among others.
Country music star Blake Shelton tweeted his condolences on social media Wednesday morning, saying his heart is 'absolutely destroyed' by the news of Conley's passing.
My heart is absolutely destroyed today... I’m sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest... pic.twitter.com/W75ZVV6fbe— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 10, 2019
At this time, it is unclear how Conley died.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
