Deborah Moates was charged with theft over $60,000 by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents. (Photo: TBI/Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted a woman from Eagleville Monday for stealing over $60,000 from a software business in Franklin.

The woman, identified as Deborah Moates, was arrested Thursday and booked into Williamson County Jail.

Moates was the bookkeeper for the company. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not name the business.

An investigation found that Moates used a business credit card for person reasons, over-payed herself, and took money from the company's bank account and put i into the accounts of family members, according to TBI.

Moates' bond was set at $25,000. 

