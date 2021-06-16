Imagine spending the last year at home with no internet connection.
It's a reality for thousands of residents in Middle Tennessee, but a community in Rutherford County is now one step closer to getting connected to the world wide web, for the very first time.
State officials, city leaders, residents and business owners in Eagleville, gathered at the high school recently to celebrate progress of a $4 million project underway now.
The project, spearheaded by local internet service provider, United Communications, will wind up bringing broadband to over 1,400 new locations across the community.
At the June 10 event, United celebrated receiving $7 million in grants from the state over the past year. The funds are helping to advance United’s Project UNITE mission to bring high-speed internet to rural homes and small businesses in Middle Tennessee.
The state presented United with a check for over $5.2 million from the previously announced Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, a second check for nearly $800,000 for a TN Broadband Accessibility Grant to expand fiber service in Marshall and Bedford Counties, and a third check for $1.3 million for the TN Broadband Accessibility Grant which will support the Eagleville project.
“The state is proud to support providers like United Communications. They’ve done their due diligence and know what communities need,” said Crystal Ivey, Broadband Director at Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“United wants to help even though they know that it’s probably not going to be a lucrative deal for them. That’s where state funding comes into play. It takes money, but it also takes a provider willing to do the job,” said Ivey.
The Eagleville project is partially funded by state grants as well as matching investments by United Communications.
Since 2020, United has been awarded over $12 million in state and federal grants and will add approximately $10 million of its own funding to connect and serve over 5,000 Tennesseans in the Middle Tennessee area.
“Laying fiber is expensive, and the cost presents a real challenge. But United is committed to making the financial investment it takes to connect our local communities to a service everyone needs and deserves,” said William Bradford, President and CEO of United Communications.
At the June 10 event in Eagleville, United Communications also presented a $1,000 check to the Eagleville High School Theater Department for hosting the event and to support local school programs.
United is also sponsoring the Rutherford Library Lively Evening, an event benefiting the Eagleville Library.
“We continue to see what a difference high-speed internet can make in the quality of life of our Middle Tennessee members. We will continue to support Project UNITE, and I look forward to advancing our area’s broadband infrastructure even further,” said Chris Jones, President and CEO of MTE.
