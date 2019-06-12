MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A teacher at Eagleville High School was placed on 10-day unpaid suspension and was removed as head baseball coach after misconduct allegations.
Travis Holland was suspended after videos surfaced of his rubbing female students’ backs in the classroom.
Holland, who led the Eagleville baseball team to the state tournament this year, will no longer coach the team.
The school district said he will be transferred to a smaller school.
