NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Stephen Van Zandt is part of Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band and thanks to TV shows, his face is familiar to many.
As an actor, Van Zandt always plays a tough guy, but when you hear what he does on his off time, he’s really a nice guy.
“I’m not particularly a nice guy,” Van Zandt said as he laughed. “I’m really not.”
It may ruin his image, but he is more saint than sinner.
He was a mob hit man on The Sopranos and a long-time member of Springsteen’s E-Street Band.
The face is famous, the name is not.
“I get that a lot. ‘We know you’re somebody, we just don’t know who,’” he said.
He leads his own band, the Disciples of Soul, where every teacher in the audience with an ID gets in free.
“I’m trying to make up for all the torture I put them through in high school,” Van Zandt said.
“It’s one thing he can do to support teachers nationwide.
“A lot of teachers need to have an easier time teaching kids. It’s going to benefit all of us,” he said.
The signature bandana, a magic bandana for kids with cancer going through chemotherapy.
“I’m wearing bandanas. Let’s make kids rock stars. We call it Stephen’s Magic Bandanas,” he said. “Give them one. Make them a rock star, not as embarrassed going through chemo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.