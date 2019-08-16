SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District said the Ragland Bottom Day Use Beach at Center Hill Lake was closed due to E. coli found in the water.
Officials said visitors can still picnic and launch their boats there, but no swimming or playing in the water is allowed.
Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning people not to swim at the location.
Day Use volunteers will direct visitors to the Floating Mill Day Use Beach, an alternative swim area.
No other beaches at Center Hill Lake are affected.
Vultures are suspected and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service technicians have been contacted for support.
Officials will do follow-up tests of the Ragland Bottom swimming area until conditions return to acceptable levels.
For any questions regarding the beach closure, please call the Center Hill Lake Resource Manager's Office at 831-858-3125.
