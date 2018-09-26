NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The FDA says e-cigarette use among American teenagers has reached epidemic proportions.

Now the agency is taking aim at manufacturers, requiring them to change their packaging in some cases, so they don’t appear so attractive to underage users.

The Tennessee Department of Health is working with Midstate school districts on ways to fight the problem.

“We have 40 percent of kids in our high schools that have used one of these devices and a large percentage of those are using them on a daily basis,” said Dr. Michelle Fiscus, deputy medical director for the State Division of Family Health and Wellness.

Fiscus also admits that many students don’t view e-cigarettes as harmful or dangerous.

Fiscus is most concerned with an e-cigarette product called Juul, because it’s easily concealed and often goes undetected, even when students are puffing them in the classroom.

“I had a parent tell me she found one in the washing machine and thought it was her son’s USB drive, so she gave it back to him, not knowing it was a Juul,” said Fiscus, who’s been working with the Williamson County School District to create ways to get them out of schools.

News4 reached out to several other Midstate school districts to learn how they’re dealing with the problem.

James Evans from the Rutherford County School District sent a statement saying, “It is not a discipline issue that is requiring any additional resources.”

On the other hand, Jennifer Johnson with the Wilson County School District admits, “it’s definitely a problem.”

Wilson County conducted a survey with their high school students last fall. It found 44 percent have tried vaping e-cigs at least once. Twenty-five percent admitted to vaping almost every day. Sixty percent of those who tried it said they were introduced to vaping by a friend at school.

While it’s an ongoing problem across the country, at least one Midstate high school is making progress. Administrators at Wilson Central High School have taken an aggressive stance against students vaping in school, and they’re seeing a decline in the number of students busted with e-cigs.

“They’re suspending students when they come across situations like this,” said Scott Moore, who oversees Wilson County’s School Resource Officers. “SROs are intervening every single day, since then we’ve seen a steady fall. We hope other schools can follow their lead.”

The legal age to purchase or use tobacco products is 18 in the state of Tennessee. This law also applies to e-cigarettes.