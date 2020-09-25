NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Sky watchers all over the world will gather for International Observe the Moon Night this Saturday.
“It deals with all things moon related,” said Dr. Billy Teets of Vanderbilt’s Dyer Observatory. “Whether that’s moon exploration or NASA’s involvement in moon missions over the past 50 to 60 years."
The annual event is held on the weekend closest to the first quarter moon.
“Folks may say why not during a full moon, when we can see the entire moon?” Dr. Teets said. “That’s actually one of the worst times, if not the worst time, to try and view the moon because with the moon fully illuminated you can’t see shadows of craters, so it makes it difficult to pick out some of the features.”
Dr. Teets says this is the best time because viewers can pick out specific features on the moon
"You have this nice terminator – it’s where day meets night on the moon – around the terminators you get this really nice contrast of shadows with bright areas like crater edges highlighted very well,” Dr. Teets said.
Rain or shine, Dyer Observatory will host the virtual event tomorrow.
The event will feature special guests and demonstrations that will be fun for both children and adults.
