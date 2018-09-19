Dustin Lynch became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night.
Lynch was inducted during his performance at Tuesday’s show.
“I’m excited and anxious to get out there and celebrate and looking forward to seeing all of the faces out there,” Lynch said before the induction. “I’m hoping I can actually sing and put on a decent performance and not get too lost celebrating on stage.”
Lynch got quite a surprise when a familiar face joined him on stage.
Reba McEntire, the queen of country and one of Lynch’s musical idols, was there to give him his honor.
Lynch first played the Opry in 2012 with his hit “Cowboys and Angels.”
