In this time of the pandemic, it can be hard to raise money for those organizations that are so important to us. One woman's had to change her plan. What she's decided to do couldn't be more sweet.
There are two things you need to know about Holly Norman's mom, Doris. One, she's always had style.
"She was a hair dresser from the minute she graduated high school," smiled Holly.
Two, Doris is a believer you don't skimp on the sweet.
"If it says put a half cup of sugar, she puts a whole cup," laughed Holly. "She hated to cook, but she loved to bake, and to this day, her favorite thing is sweets."
Nothing was a bigger hit every holiday than Doris's coconut cream pie.
"It just reminds me of her and us baking all those years," said Holly.
It's Holly who handles those pies now, with Doris in the later stages of Alzheimer's.
"It's just a devastating disease on an entire family," said Holly.
As a singer/songwriter, Holly had a way to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association, playing a benefit at Union Station last year. The Coronavirus is in the way of that happening again.
"There's no way I can do a show and have a bunch of people around a theater or lobby," she said. "I kept wracking my brain thinking, 'what am I going to do?'"
Then, it came to her.
Holly has just posted a little Facebook cooking show, a step-by-step on how to make Doris's sweet specialty, the coconut cream pie.
"I have full-on whole milk," Holly said in the video. "If you're gonna have a dessert, if you're gonna spend the calories, just go all in."
People watching Holly's cooking video can make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. She's so glad to have this way to honor a mom who gave a whole lot of love and a whole lot of sugar.
Holly's video can be found at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=534633027233924&ref=watch_permalink
What Holly's doing is part of The Longest Day fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13035&pg=informational&sid=24695
