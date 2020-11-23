The show must go on. You might've heard that from a theater teacher. You might've heard that from a Queen song. Wherever you heard it, a class at MTSU is living it.
"We basically live here in Tucker Theater," smiled MTSU professor Jette Halladay, sitting up on a stage.
Over 27 years, Jette's directed shows for children here.
"I've had students contact me and say, 'remember this show you directed?' And I think, 'did I direct that show?'" she laughed.
The pandemic made it to where Jette's usual audience of school children couldn't be bused in for shows, and her actors couldn't leave and perform in schools either.
"That was a big punch in the gut for all of us," she said. "How do we make this work? How do we still do what we do?"
Well, you take the act on tour.
"My students came to me and said, 'we want to perform in the street. Let's perform in cul de sacs,'" said Jette. "That had a good ring! Cul de sac theater!"
Saturday morning, neighbors carried chairs over into their yards. Some brought concessions in little bottles of soft drinks and bags of popcorn. They all settled in for a show by Jette's MTSU students, the Story Bandits.
"We gather stories children have written, and we perform them exactly as they're written," Jette said.
One of the children in the audience was Lucy Goodwin. She sat in a lawn chair with her family, a big distance from everyone else after testing positive for COVID.
"Who I'd normally hang out with live down there," Lucy told us, gesturing down the street. "I can't play with them anymore."
That's not easy for a kid. The Saturday morning Story Bandits performance was big for Lucy with her story being read.
For Jette, there was never a thought to just quit creating theater.
"No. No. That never crossed my mind honestly," she said.
She said the reason why is the joy that can be brought to kids who may need it in these times.
"What was at first so depressing to us has turned out to teach us so much," said Jette.
