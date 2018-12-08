MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Five adults and three children are without homes after a fire broke out in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning.
According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Dept., crews were called to the duplex on Corner Court just after 3 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames from the doors and windows of the residence.
Residence in the home where the fire broke out was safely outside the building.
Firefighters later learned residents of the neighboring apartment also exited safely.
The fire was put out, and no one was injured.
Officials said the fire likely started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation at this time.
The Red Cross was also on the scene to assist the displaced families.
