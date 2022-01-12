A Davidson County judge dismissed the 1988 murder and rape convictions of two people. Charlie Dunn and Joyce Watkins were charged and convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape of Watkins’ 4-year-old niece Brandi.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge dismissed two people's 1988 murder and rape convictions.

Charlie Dunn and Joyce Watkins were charged and convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape of Watkins' 4-year-old niece Brandi.

More than 30 years later, that sentencing has been vacated. Dunn died while still behind bars, but Watkins was released on parole in 2015 after serving 27 years.

"I wish my daddy was here to witness this day," Dunn's daughter Jackie Dunn, said. "He knew he was innocent. He knew that he did not commit those crimes."

Watkins was in court today when the judge decided and said she was free to go.

"I would just like to thank everyone that helped me prove my innocence," Watkins said. "It's been a long struggle, but I want to thank the DA's office. I want to thank the innocence project, and I thank all the people for their prayers."

District Attorney Glenn Funk said they could not give back the years to Watkins and Dunn. But, they can restore their dignity with this dismissal.

This outcome was made possible with the help of the Tennessee Innocence Project.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.