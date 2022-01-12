NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge dismissed two people's 1988 murder and rape convictions.

Charlie Dunn and Joyce Watkins were charged and convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape of Watkins' 4-year-old niece Brandi.

More than 30 years later, that sentencing has been vacated. Dunn died while still behind bars, but Watkins was released on parole in 2015 after serving 27 years.

"I wish my daddy was here to witness this day," Dunn's daughter Jackie Dunn, said. "He knew he was innocent. He knew that he did not commit those crimes."

Watkins was in court today when the judge decided and said she was free to go.

"I would just like to thank everyone that helped me prove my innocence," Watkins said. "It's been a long struggle, but I want to thank the DA's office. I want to thank the innocence project, and I thank all the people for their prayers."

District Attorney Glenn Funk said they could not give back the years to Watkins and Dunn. But, they can restore their dignity with this dismissal.

This outcome was made possible with the help of the Tennessee Innocence Project.