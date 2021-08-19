Dunkin' releasing limited edition Tennessee Titans donut Thursday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To celebrate the upcoming NFL season, Dunkin' is teaming up with the Tennessee Titans to release a limited edition, Titans-themed donut on Thursday.
The donut is topped with vanilla icing and drizzled with Titans blue icing.
Dunkin' will celebrate the release of the special donut with a party at their Rosa L. Parks Boulevard location Thursday morning at 9.
Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans cheerleaders will be in attendance, and fans who go can enter a raffle to win two tickets to the first home game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.
The donut will be available at participating Nashville-area Dunkin' locations until Sept. 1 or while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.