NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local Dunkin’ franchisee network Route 65 LLC donated 50 DIY Donut Decorating Kits to help lift the spirits of pediatric patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Each kit came with two plain yeast donut rings, three icing flavors and sprinkles to create custom flavor combinations and designs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Dunkin' franchisees have been supporting front line heroes, serving those who serve and those in need.
In order to help keep the Children's Hospital staff running, Route 65 LLC also donated 10 dozen donuts and five boxes of coffee.
Many families are also staying at home due to the pandemic, and are likely looking for something fun to do while at home. Therefore, Dunkin' will be making DIY Donut Kits available for purchase.
Families have the option to choose from a kit that includes two or four donuts. Each kit includes two or four plain yeast donut rings, a variety of three icing flavors and two or three varieties of sprinkles each to create custom flavor combinations and designs.
The kits are available at 100A Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, 2098 Wall Street in Spring Hill and at Dunkin’ locations throughout Murfreesboro via carry-out and drive-thru.
