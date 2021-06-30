NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the next two weeks you can support a great cause by buying donuts.
From July 1 through July 15 Dunkin', in partnership with the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, will donate $1 for every limited edition Gold Joy Donut sold in participating Nashville area stores.
“We are grateful for the support of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its commitment to help our patients in their cancer journey,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “Community partners like Dunkin’ aid us in our mission every day to serve as a place of the hope and healing for the children and families who seek our care.”
The Gold Joy donut is topped with gold icing, shimmering sprinkles and a Dunkin' Munchkin just to bring some extra joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.