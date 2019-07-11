MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A dump truck has knocked down three utility poles on First Baptist Church property in Mt. Juliet, city officials said.
According to the Middle Tennessee Electric website, about 900 customers were without power.
City officials said power is expected to be out for an extended period of time.
Traffic signals on Mt. Juliet Road from Weston Drive to Interstate 40 are powerless and not functioning.
Mt. Juliet authorities remind drivers that dark traffic signals should be treated as four-way stops.
