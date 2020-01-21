School bus wreck in Arkansas

School bus wreck in Arkansas

 Courtesy Jurnee Taylor, via Twitter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, ARK (WSMV) -- Multiple vehicles involved in a wreck in Arkansas included a dump truck and school bus.

According to NBC affiliate KAIT, the truck has severe damage to the front end, and the school bus has a heavily damaged rear end.

The school bus wound up on its' side off the roadway.

The station's report says one child was airlifted to an area hospital, but the child's condition was not known. 

Details are limited at this time, but one reporter on the scene says she was told that no injuries were reported. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.