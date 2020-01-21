LAWRENCE COUNTY, ARK (WSMV) -- Multiple vehicles involved in a wreck in Arkansas included a dump truck and school bus.
According to NBC affiliate KAIT, the truck has severe damage to the front end, and the school bus has a heavily damaged rear end.
The school bus wound up on its' side off the roadway.
Just arrived to the scene. It appears that the collision may have happened between a dump truck and school bus. Arkansas State Police is working the accident and directing traffic. https://t.co/IlQPAC3Xbr pic.twitter.com/bketIwUCgX— Jurnee Taylor (@_JurneeTaylor) January 21, 2020
The station's report says one child was airlifted to an area hospital, but the child's condition was not known.
Details are limited at this time, but one reporter on the scene says she was told that no injuries were reported.
No injures have been reported. I am working to find out more. Here’s a closer look at the damage. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/4TA7OK9dKt— Jurnee Taylor (@_JurneeTaylor) January 21, 2020
