TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators responded overnight to the scene of an overturned dump truck hauling gravel on the 4200 block of Highway 70 West.
According to Tennessee City VFD, the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Multiple units responded to the scene including Dickson County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and THP. There were minor injuries in the crash.
Details regarding what led up to the crash remain unclear at this time.
