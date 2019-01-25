COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A dump truck driver was killed in a rollover crash in Maury County on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle's tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and go off the left side of Interstate 65 near mile marker 39.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle when it came to a stop about 100 feet off the interstate.
Percell Sherrod, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Nashville.
The THP report says Sherrod was wearing his seat belt.
