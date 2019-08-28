ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A shocking video of a dump truck swerving erratically through Cheatham County cost the driver his job.
A Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with the driver after several reports from others on the road Tuesday.
The driver had already pulled over at that point and told the deputy the reported driving was due to mechanical issues.
Later that evening, a Facebook user sent video to the sheriff.
“After watching the video, there was more than mechanical problems,” Sheriff Mike Breedlove said.
He opened an investigation into the driver.
“It was very egregious and very dangerous,” Breedlove said.
Breedlove confirmed the driver has been fired. The sheriff’s office is working working with the district attorney’s office on pending charges.
