SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A dump truck involved crash in Smyrna sent three people to the hospital and closed a local business over the weekend.
City officials say a dump truck collided with another vehicle on Lowry Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
In the crash, the dump truck left the roadway, collided with a vehicle, and smashed into the Hardee's on South Lowry Street.
Three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.
Hardee's remains closed Monday.
