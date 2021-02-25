NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A veteran metro police DUI officer wrote in an affidavit that a night court commissioner does not feel that first-time DUI offenses are serious enough crimes to require those arrested to be forced to submit blood samples.
DUI officer Ben Nave wrote the claim about night court commissioner Timothy Lee in an affidavit from a February 20th arrest made in Riverfront Park.
Nave wrote that an 18-year-old male was found by another officer sitting in the driver’s sea with the engine running, smelling of alcohol and had alcoholic beverage containers in the car.
Nave arrived and said the 18-year-old exhibited several indicators that he was drunk and refused to give a breath test.
Nave also stated that the 18-year-old admitted to drinking two to three beers on lower Broadway and did not feel like he was drunk.
Nave wrote he then went to night court, where he requested that Lee grant a search warrant to have the 18-year-old’s blood drawn to be tested.
In the affidavit, Nave writes that Lee denies the request and wrote, “Commissioner Lee does not believe first offense DUIs are serious enough crimes to conduct blood draws without consent.”
News4 Investigates requested audio or video recordings of the hearing, but a court administrator said no such recording exists.
News4 Investigates requested for days for an interview with Lee but were told by a court administrator that our requests accidentally went to a junk folder in the system and were not received until Wednesday afternoon.
In an email to News4 Investigates, that court administrator wrote, in part, that Lee was not available for an interview to “discuss the characterization of any claim set forth by the police officer in the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant. The criminal case involving this defendant is still pending. Also, the decision to grant or deny a search warrant for a blood test in any particular case is a discretionary decision by the Night Court Commissioner.”
A Metro Police spokesman said Nave could not comment because this is a pending case and denied our request to review the dash camera video, citing the ongoing investigation.
Phaedra Marriott-Olsen, state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said she was astonished about the commissioner’s decision not to grant the search warrant.
“You do have this individual, who admitted this to an officer, and said yes, I had been downtown drinking. That alone should be enough,” she said.
Marriott-Olsen also stated that Nave is a veteran DUI officer and is considered an expert on drunk driving arrests.
“This is why we have these officers. They are trained to do this kind of work,” Marriott-Olsen said.
