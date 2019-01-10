At Hendersonville's Memorial Park, the ducks are part of the charm.
In fact, you're even encouraged to feed them, but experts will tell you there's something there that's not quite right.
"Most ducks that are dumped don't survive more than a week," said Jay Hilbun.
Hilbun and his wife Allison Hilbun own several ducks.
Allison teaches biology at Vanderbilt.
They said, the white, fluffly ducks you see with the yellow beaks aren't wild.
"Someone probably owned them, and then when they were older, too hard to take care of, they probably just released them," said Allison Hilbun.
While the ducks may seem content floating in the bond, the sad truth is, they can't fly or fend for themselves.
"They're often nine to 11 pounds in comparison with a mallard whose like two to three pounds and so they can get these micro-abrasions or cuts on their feet, and get bumble foot, which is a bacterial infection which can kill them somewhat rapidly but in a terribly painful fashion," said Allison Hilbun.
The Hilbuns came to News4 for help because they said the ducks in Hendersonville need a suitable home and fast.
They also wanted to get word out before Easter.
"People will buy bunnies or chicks or ducklings and give them to people and then discard them when they seem to become large and monstrous and messy and they're really endearing creatures and they deserve to be treated with the utmost respect," said Allison Hilbun.
A spokesperson said because the white Peking ducks are not wild, you can legally rescue them and take them in.
