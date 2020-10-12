NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man continues his recovery after undergoing a dual heart and lung transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
He’s the first person in the world to have this type of operation and also have COVID-19.
“In May he was ultimately diagnosed with advanced heart disease or what we referred to as heart failure. Then, over the course of the ensuing several months he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection with progressively worsening lung disease,” Dr. Kelly Schlendorf, associate professor of medicine and medical director of adult heart transplant at VUMC, said.
The man is just 41-years-old, a pastor from out-of-state, and a father of young children.
Dr. Ashish Shah performed the heart transplant portion of the seven hour surgery.
He said it was imperative for the man’s life that this surgery be done immediately.
“It’s a complex operation to remove all your heart and your lungs and then replace it with one block of organs,” Shah said.
The organs that were used were taken from a donor with hepatitis C.
“That work of using hepatitis C infected organs was also work that we did here at Vanderbilt and felt comfortable using these organs after really four years of being one of the largest centers to use these types of organs,” Shah said.
Doctors said the treatments they are giving to patient will help kill the hepatitis C.
The surgery was almost a month ago, but they said the patient has a long journey ahead of him.
“He has done remarkably well for somebody who’s undergone a dual organ transplant,” Schlendorf said.
