Willis Oothout
Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after driving 70 mph towards the downtown square in Franklin early Monday morning.

At 12:40 a.m., a Franklin officer spotted a car, driven by 23-year-old Willis Oothout, after seeing him doing more than double the posted speed limit on 3rd Ave.

After making a traffic stop, Oothout was found to be intoxicated and was taken into police custody.

Oothout remains in jail on a $5,000 bond and charged with DUI and Reckless Driving.

He is due in court on October 12.

