A pair of Nashville musicians know they're loud and know when they play, people listen. Now, they're wanting to use that for good.
Something about drums, they command attention. Micah Moskowitz and Craig Bailey do street performances, play venues, and play everywhere in the city they love.
Their backdrop on Tuesday was one still painful to see. They drummed together outside an East Nashville business destroyed by a tornado in March.
"Honestly, I was blown away," said Craig. "Over here is fine, but you get over here, and it's crazy to see what places got skipped, what places got hit."
"When you see someone's whole livelihood disappear, it's like we're handed too much right now," added Micah. "Our city's overwhelmed."
Though the Coronavirus has taken the attention of the world, Micah and Craig know there are many people whose lives never recovered from the effects of the tornado. The guys knew to get attention back here, they'd have to get loud.
"People start looking, 'what's that about?'" said Micah, referring to the drumming.
Micah and Craig's Dopeness Entertainment is taking a series of videos called the Nashville Recovery Tour. They play in front of sites hit by the tornado, directing viewers to a GoFundMe. They want to raise $10,000 for recovery efforts through Hands On Nashville.
The guys don't know how loud they can get yet.
"No, we can test it out today, though, if you want," laughed Craig. "Let's show everybody that we're Nashville strong."
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nashvillerecoverytour?fbclid=IwAR1QBf9j1CRKM_jkM2q6J-IdzBTwyqNQAxfX5VQR2Be3OFfhPB25KvmQIOw
