NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennesseans can safely dispose of their unneeded prescription medications at the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Tennessee Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions join forces with local law enforcement, retailers, and pharmacies to host events.
Earlier this year, more than 19,000 pounds of medications from 113 sites were discarded in April's Take Back Day.
“This is an excellent program that not only addresses the misuse of medications but also provides a path for environmental responsibility,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said in a statement. “We are grateful to all the partners who make this event happen. The program has a great track record.”
Along with safe and secure disposal of unneeded medications, fun programs are planned at take-back events.
These events help cut down on drug theft and misuse in communities. Proper removal of unneeded drugs also helps maintain high-quality water supplies.
“Properly disposing of unused prescription drugs minimizes opportunities for misuse or environmental hazards,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement. “Take Back Day provides an opportunity to ensure those left-over pills do not end up in the wrong hands.”
To find a local Take Back Day event near you, click here.
Tennessee residents can also securely dispose of their prescription medications at one of 350 permanent prescription drug drop box locations.
Click here to find your local drop box.
