NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro officials discuss their growing concern regarding the distribution of opioids around Tennessee.
Local health experts say a new drug, more robust than fentanyl, is now in the hands of Tennesseans.
The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says while protonitazene has not been detected in Middle Tennessee, it has been found in East Tennessee. So they say it's a matter of time before it's located in Davidson County.
Frankita Davis was Betty Davis' daughter, who she lost last year to fentanyl poisoning.
"It's not an accidental death," says Betty Davis. "My daughter didn't accidentally kill herself."
Fentanyl is the primary driver of drug overdoses in Nashville. But MNPHD warns people about protonitazene, which many haven't heard of.
"I haven't," admits Davis. "Someone else is going to feel the pain that I am feeling if we aren't educating our people to the poison."
"It's reported to have a potency three times that of fentanyl," says Josh Love, an epidemiologist with the MNPHD.
He also says the drug is 50 times more potent than heroin. If one does overdose, he says Narcan (naloxone) may only work to an extent.
"Given the more high potency of substances that we are encountering, i.e., fentanyl, it might take more doses to revive an individual, unfortunately," Love says.
Love points out protonitazene has not been found in the Metro area yet, and it may never be.
"We don't know if protonitazene, if we see a few cases in one part of the state, whether it's going to take hold or not," says Love. "So that's what you are seeing here, us trying to stay on the front edge of what we are seeing."
Because protonitazene has not been detected in the Metro area, MNPHD says fentanyl is still the primary opioid they are concerned about.
