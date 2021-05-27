NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced a multi-department drug investigation ended after several searches, seizures, and arrests of 5 people on Wednesday.
Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI partnered with multiple other law enforcement agencies to perform search warrants at several addresses in Nashville.
TBI said that as a result of the searches, agents discovered approximately 110 pounds of methamphetamine, including cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. TBI added that five firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were recovered.
The individuals arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail include:
